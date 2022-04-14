Aaron Rodgers says he’s ‘excited’ about Packers signing WR Sammy Watkins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “excited” about his team signing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Rodgers reached out to Pat McAfee to provide his reaction after Watkins signed Thursday.

On air, McAfee read the text message from Rodgers: “Talked to Sammy Watkins last night. Excited about the signing. Can’t wait to get to work.”

Rodgers has wanted input on roster decisions directly affecting his job at quarterback, so there’s a good chance his opinion on Watkins was valued by Brian Gutekunst and the Packers during the process.

The Packers are giving Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The contract likely includes performance-based incentives for a player who has a lengthy injury history and hasn’t produced over 40 catches or 500 receiving yards since 2019.

Playing with Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, might help his production totals.

In Watkins, Rodgers and the Packers are getting an experienced veteran (99 games played over eight seasons) who can help replace some of the production left behind by the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Watkins has also played in a variation of Matt LaFleur’s offense during his one season with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, so the transition should be relatively seamless.

Watkins was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft. The Packers will be his fifth NFL team. He previously played for the Rams, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

The Packers will likely need him to provide a deep threat and play snaps as the “X” receiver right away in 2022.

