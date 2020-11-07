Aaron Rodgers says 49ers LB Fred Warner should be All-Pro

“All-Pro Fred” has been a common nickname for 49ers linebacker Fred Warner among his teammates and fans. That moniker has started working its way to the rest of the NFL.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Packers knocked off the 49ers 34-17 told Warner he was the best linebacker in the league and he should be an All-Pro.

“Ain’t nobody better,” Rodgers told Warner in a video posted by the 49ers official Twitter account. Warner was mic’d up for the contest. “There really isn’t. You’re the best. No doubt. And everybody knows it. The field don’t lie, you should be an All-Pro.”

That’s high praise for a quarterback like Rodgers who’s seen so many good players during his career.

"You're the best and everybody knows it. You should be All Pro" We agree Aaron. Full @Fred_Warner @Cisco Mic'd Up 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 7, 2020





While Green Bay demolished the 49ers on Thursday, Warner was San Francisco’s best defensive player from the first snap. He’s becoming a force in the middle of the 49ers’ front seven, and his ability to get sideline to sideline and cover multiple positions makes him very difficult to game plan against.

Warner, who’s on his way to at least a Pro Bowl nod, finished Thursday with 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. With more performances like that — he’ll surely be an All-Pro.