Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opted for resting his injured thumb over practicing on Wednesday, but he said he planned to work on Thursday and that’s how things wound up playing out.

Rodgers took part in practice as a limited participant, which is generally what he’s done on Thursdays since picking up the injury last month. Rodgers has not missed any game action since being injured and there’s no sign of that being a possibility for this Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee), tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) also returned for limited practice sessions.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle, knee) remained out of practice for Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers, Sammy Watkins, David Bakhtiari return to practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk