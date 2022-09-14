Aaron Rodgers said he 'wouldn't have minded' if Bears traded Roquan Smith

Rodgers 'wouldn't have minded' if Bears traded Roquan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers seems jovial after his Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

He's all jokes before he squares up against his division rival Chicago Bears. The two will face off on Sunday Night Football in Green Bay for Week 2 action of the NFL regular season.

Rodgers was sacked four times for 33 yards in his first contest of the season. He struggled plenty against the Vikings, throwing for 195 yards, no touchdowns and throwing his first interception to an NFC North team since 2019.

If I were Rodgers, I'd be frightened of Roquan Smith too.

Despite the offseason contract drama between Smith and the Bears, the two-time All-Pro linebacker is determined to play in the final year of his rookie deal. While he didn't have his best game in Week 1, he did record half of a sack and helped keep the 49ers to 10 points.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers fares against the Bears' defense. He will likely be without starting tackle David Bakhtiari and his wide receivers have been no help for him thus far.

