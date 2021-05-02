Aaron Rodgers for Russell Wilson trade speculation is lazy and unrealistic originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL Draft has come and gone.

After months of over analysis and speculation, teams made their selections.

The quarterback heavy 1st round played out with less drama than maybe some thought.

But what the 1st round lacked in drama, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made up for.

Prior to Trevor Lawrence being taken No. 1 overall, opening up the big night, Adam Schefter reported that the “reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.”

“Rodgers is unhappy for a variety of reasons, with some of it dating to last year's draft when the Packers didn't inform him before trading up to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick. Some took this as a sign that his days in Green Bay could be numbered.”

As the Rodgers drama plays out in Green Bay, the Seattle Seahawks have had their fair share of drama with their franchise QB, Russell Wilson.

It’s well documented that Wilson voiced his frustrations with getting hit and floated the idea of a trade to a number of teams.

Pete Carroll recently downplayed the Russell Wilson drama with Seahawks, but that doesn't mean it didn't exist.

So, with two disgruntled quarterbacks frustrated at their teams for various reasons, it’s easy to float the idea that maybe a swap could be a possibility, right?

Well, that’s exactly what’s playing out.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora said he believes the Seahawks are a potential trade destination for Aaron Rodgers following the 2021 season.

“If you think teams aren’t already thinking about what it would cost to land Aaron Rodgers by early 2022, you would be fooling yourself,” La Canfora said. “The Packers would never trade him in the division, but you are kidding yourself if you don’t think Rodgers can control the process by having the ability to play the retirement card, and by requiring some reworking of his contract.”

So, if he won’t be traded in the division, then where would he go? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler builds off La Confora’s report.

"Now here's a complete wild card in Seattle. Now, we know [Aaron Rodgers] is not going to the 49ers; let's stay in the NFC West. One exec I talked to floated Seattle, just because John Schneider, the GM, has long-standing ties in Green Bay, and it's clear he's been unafraid to talk about Russell Wilson's future with other teams as a potential trade. Now, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are in a much better place; they've smoothed some things out. Pete Carroll and Russel Wilson have talked. They've gotten some good free-agency pickups and draft capital, so Wilson's happy right now. But would there be a better player-for-player swap than Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers? Probably not."

The Rodgers for Wilson trade is an easy connection to make. Two big names, a chance to drum up a talking point.

But, it’s also very lazy.

Hey look! There's two franchise quarterbacks that are mad at their teams-- trade 'em!

But the Packers have publicly said they’re not willing to trade Rodgers. John Lynch and the 49ers even inquired about Rodgers on Draft night. That went nowhere. The Rams inquired about him, as well, before making a deal with Detroit for Matthew Stafford. Again, a non-starter.

Pete Carroll and John Schneider have seemingly smoothed things over with Wilson, so the temperature has cooled off in Seattle.

But, Seattle would need more than just Rodgers in this trade if it were to happen. Rodgers is five years older than Wilson and there’s a potential out after the 2022 season in the Green Bay QB’s contract that could leave the Seahawks high and dry.

There’s just no logical reason why either of these teams would make this deal.

It’s a buzz worthy headline. But, it’s just not realistic.