Aaron Rodgers rumors: Packers prepared to go 'all in' for QB

With the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror, and Tom Brady announcing his decision to retire weeks ago, most attention around the NFL has now been focused on Aaron Rodgers’ future. According to a recent report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are preparing to do whatever it takes to convince Rodgers to come back to Green Bay.

Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

According to Spotrac, the Packers are already $51 million over the cap heading into the 2022 season, so signing Rodgers to an extension will likely require some accounting finagling to fit him in while creating much needed cap space. This is all before addressing Davante Adams, too. Adams is currently not counted towards the Packers’ 2022 salary cap at all, although it’s widely expected that the Packers will place the franchise tag on Adams. That would cost around another $20 million, per various estimates.

Of course Rodgers has to want to return to Green Bay. He’s spoken coyly about his future publicly, hinting that an announcement may be coming at the end of February or beginning of March. After a rocky 2021 offseason, many figured last season would mark Rodgers’ last with the Packers. He’s still under contract for one more season, so the most likely outcome for Rodgers to land on another team is via trade.

After seeing Matt Stafford and Tom Brady win Super Bowls in their first seasons away from the Lions and Buccaneers, you’d have to imagine it’s an intriguing option for Rodgers to pursue, too. The opening left in Tampa Bay would certainly be an enticing option. It’s easy to imagine Rodgers returning home to NorCal if the 49ers decide to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been reports that new Broncos head coach, and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett wants to make a push for a reunion with Rodgers in Denver. There’s always retirement too.

In the end, we don’t really know what Rodgers wants at this point. But now it seems he truly controls his own future.

