Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers reportedly tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

Aaron Rodgers rumors made NFL Twitter go crazy with reaction

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Rodgers rumors made NFL Twitter go crazy with reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round, but the biggest storyline in football right now is the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that Rodgers has told some people he doesn't want to return to the Packers for next season.

The Packers went 13-3 last season and Rodgers won MVP, but it didn't result in a Super Bowl title as Green Bay lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

The Rodgers drama adds another layer of intrigue entering a draft that is loaded with quarterback talent -- as many as five QBs are expected to be selected in Round 1, headlined by Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Here's some of the notable Twitter reactions to the Rodgers reports and rumors.

 

 

