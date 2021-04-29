Aaron Rodgers rumors made NFL Twitter go crazy with reaction

Rodgers rumors made NFL Twitter go crazy with reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round, but the biggest storyline in football right now is the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that Rodgers has told some people he doesn't want to return to the Packers for next season.

The Packers went 13-3 last season and Rodgers won MVP, but it didn't result in a Super Bowl title as Green Bay lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

The Rodgers drama adds another layer of intrigue entering a draft that is loaded with quarterback talent -- as many as five QBs are expected to be selected in Round 1, headlined by Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Here's some of the notable Twitter reactions to the Rodgers reports and rumors.

Aaron Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay... pic.twitter.com/FXTITZGyJm — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 29, 2021

Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting...🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2021

Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers straight up. pic.twitter.com/nBANTarvr4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Could see Aaron Rodgers sign 17 one week contracts this year for which ever team whose playing against the Packers — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 29, 2021

We all know where Aaron Rodgers is gonna end up.



This is getting ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/doC4KUClnd — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 29, 2021

NFC North fans hearing Aaron Rodgers reportedly doesn't want to return to Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/vu3vYaIRxF — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2021

The Packers 2021 season is suddenly in serious .............. Jeopardy. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 29, 2021

NFL fans pulling up to Twitter... pic.twitter.com/WJzNpD2FJB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 29, 2021

Tebow's camp - "watch us own draft night!"



Aaron Rodgers - pic.twitter.com/7btaZHHvqO — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers currently has:

- An All-Pro WR

- An All-Pro LT

- A Pro Bowl RB

- An NFC Runner Up roster

…

And $0 guaranteed on his contract — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers should start subtweeting 😂 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 29, 2021

The sight of the GM's and Scouts that thought they were going to relax and grab sip right before the draft. Only to learn that #aaronrodgers wants no part of #GreenBayPackers anymore. pic.twitter.com/yE5lgfmpng — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) April 29, 2021