Aaron Rodgers rumors: Latest update on Packers QB's future, potential trade

Last offseason we saw Matthew Stafford traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal, and an even better quarterback might be changing teams early in the 2022 NFL offseason.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the subject of trade rumors since the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers ultimately remained with the Packers through the 2021 season and led them to the NFC's No. 1 seed, although they lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

What's the timeline for when Rodgers will decide his future? An answer could be coming in the near future, per the latest report from ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. Iâ€™m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 24, 2022

Rodgers is 38 years old but still one of the top three quarterbacks in the league, especially with Tom Brady officially retiring.

He completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions in 17 games last season. Rodgers, as a result, was named league MVP for the second consecutive year.

How would a Rodgers trade impact the New England Patriots?

Well, if he goes to an AFC team, that would make the Patriots' road to the conference title even more difficult. One of the speculated destinations for Rodgers is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have a good defense and, with a quarterback of Rodgers' caliber leading the offense, probably would be a top contender in the AFC. Denver has missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons since winning Super Bowl 50.

Another impact for the Patriots is a Rodgers trade would make their 2022 schedule a little easier. They are scheduled to play the Packers on the road next season. If Rodgers is gone, that game goes from very tough to pretty winnable -- depending on who's at QB for Green Bay.