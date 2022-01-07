Aaron Rodgers responds to questionable rumor he would boycott Super Bowl: 'Dumbest f***ing story ever'

You may argue over who's at fault, but it's undeniable there is a constant swirl of nonsense around the world of Aaron Rodgers right now.

The latest bit emerged on Friday in the form of a text sent to Boomer Esiason and read aloud on his WFAN radio show. The text, sent by a person Esiason claims to be a trusted source, claims Rodgers plans to threaten to boycott the Super Bowl should the Packers make it that far, with the demand that the NFL roll back some of its COVID-19 rules.

This should obviously be taken with a Dead Sea level of salt, especially considering there has been some past history with Rodgers and Esiason.

Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ycIyJzqKN — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 7, 2022

The full text:

Boom, the Rodgers saga continues to get crazier and crazier. I've been told by multiple people in Aaron's direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to prove a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won't play in the big game or next season if they don't eliminate some of the COVID-related rules. One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of symptomatic players. He's told Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he's got to make it first, but Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send [Roger] Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation.

It's no secret that Rodgers has an issue with the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, particularly the stipulation that he wear a mask while with reporters (something he deliberately subverted by indicating he was vaccinated) and the frequency of tests for non-vaccinated players.

Of course, there's a difference between not liking a rule and deciding to set your entire reputation on fire via the biggest stage in sports.

Esiason and his co-host would later conclude the text was likely a prank from a person claiming to be someone they're not. However, once video of the "report" started circulating on social media, Rodgers was quick to respond with a bevy of hashtags calling, among other things, fake news.

Screengrab of Aaron Rodgers' tweet.

Even Jordan Love, the Packers' backup quarterback whom Rodgers apparently told to be ready for the boycott, followed suit.

Screengrab of Jordan Love's tweet.

In the meantime, with games that are actually guaranteed to happen, Rodgers is playing even when he doesn't need to.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday that the team plans to start Rodgers at quarterback even with the NFC's No. 1 seed clinched, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. While the Packers have little to play for, Rodgers is 23 passing yards from 4,000 on the year and could further burnish a strong case for back-to-back MVP awards.