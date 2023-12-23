The Aaron Rodgers roster spot costs Kalon Barnes his job

The Aaron Rodgers comeback that won't actually result in a comeback has ultimately cost Kalon Barnes his job.

On Wednesday, the Jets added Rodgers to the 53-man roster, so that he could keep practicing for the balance of the season. He's not expected to play in any games.

The move resulted in the Jets cutting fullback Nick Bawden. He cleared waivers and signed with the practice squad. He's expected to be elevated to the active roster for the final three games of the year, allowing him to make the money he would have lost by getting the short straw.

But there's always a short straw. With Bawden joining the practice squad, someone had to go. That someone was defensive back Kalon Barnes.

A seventh-round pick in 2022, Barnes has bounced from the Panthers to the Dolphins to the Vikings to the Steelers to the Jets. He signed with the Jets' practice squad on October 3.

Yes, guys come and go all the time, from rosters and practice squads. Without Rodgers wedging his way back onto the 53-man roster, however, Bawden likely would have finished out the year on the active roster — and Barnes likely would have finished out the year on the practice squad. In the end, Barnes is the only one who loses money because Rodgers wanted to be on the roster, even if he's not going to be playing.

I'm not passing judgment. I'm just stating facts. And this is an unusual set of facts, in which an aging quarterback tore an Achilles tendon in Week 1, accelerated his rehab in the hopes of playing again this year, returned to practice, ultimately won't be playing in large part because there's no chance at making it to the playoffs, but still wants to practice for the final weeks of the season.

Will it make him better suited to thrive in 2024? Who knows? Regardless, whatever Aaron wants, Aaron gets. He wanted to keep practicing, and the Jets weren't about to say "no" to the guy who gave back more than $30 million in salary over 2023 and 2024.