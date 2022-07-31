Aaron Rodgers on rookie Romeo Doubs: ‘We all feel really good about Romeo’

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has impressed just about everyone through the first week of training camp, including the four-time NFL MVP throwing him the football.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in an appearance on NFL Network on Saturday, was quick to praise the Packers’ fourth-round pick while discussing the team’s wide receivers.

“Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp,” Rodgers said. “He’s been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays he’s made. I like the approach. Very understated kid, very humble kid.”

Doubs, who produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons at Nevada, had to wait 131 picks in the 2022 draft before the Packers picked him at No. 132 overall.

“It’s surprising how many teams passed on him,” Rodgers said. “Whatever reason it was, we all feel really good about Romeo and the start he’s gotten off to.”

Doubs has made notable plays in the passing game each day of training camp, including a handful of catches on passes from Rodgers.

Veteran receiver Randall Cobb believes Doubs has the potential to be special, especially considering his ability to consistently win 50-50 balls.

“The biggest piece is just his ability with the 50-50 ball,” Cobb said. “When it’s thrown up and it’s between him and the DB to make a play. That’s one thing you can’t coach. You can’t really teach that. You either have it or you don’t, and he has it. That’s special.”

Can Doubs stay consistent during training camp and earn a big role for Rodgers and the Packers offense? The opportunity is certainly available. Rodgers knows there are a lot of targets, yards and touchdowns to distribute after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Maybe the Packers’ second of three draft picks at receiver is going to take a bigger chunk of the pie than most predicted before the start of training camp.

Related

Notes, observations and takeaways from Packers fourth training camp practice Randall Cobb believes Packers rookie Romeo Doubs has potential to be special Packers rookie Romeo Doubs playing and acting like a WR beyond his years to start camp

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire