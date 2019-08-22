Aaron Rodgers rocks Canadian tuxedo ahead of Packers' game in Winnipeg

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn't help but wear his most Canadian outfit ahead of his team's preseason game against the Oakland Raiders. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Aaron Rodgers certainly knows his audience.

The two-time NFL MVP travelled to Winnipeg, as his Green Bay Packers get set to square off against the Oakland Raiders in pre-season action on Thursday at IG Field. Rodgers entered Canada with an outfit that is either completely befitting, or amusingly out of place, depending on your vantage point.

Rocking a moustache that wouldn’t be out of place in the 1970s, Rodgers donned the Canadian tuxedo, a denim-on-denim combo that often serves as a tongue-in-cheek joke for those of us north of the border.

It is highly unlikely Rodgers plays more than one series, if he plays at all, so getting jokes off was probably a higher priority than preparing for the Raiders’ second- and third-team defences.

