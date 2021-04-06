Aaron Rodgers roasted by Jeopardy champion while guest hosting

Aaron Rodgers roasted by Jeopardy champ while guest hosting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Somebody start building a statue of Jeopardy champion Scott Shewfelt outside Soldier Field. While Shewfelt has never played a down for the Bears, and likely never will, he just roasted Aaron Rodgers more thoroughly than any Bears player in their 101-year history.

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?”



Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.”



On Final Jeopardy, instead of providing a real answer (err, question since this Jeopardy), Shewfelt opted to write “Who decided to kick that field goal?”— a nod to the Packers’ head-scratching decision not to go for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 8-yard line, while down eight points with only two minutes remaining in the NFC Championship game against the Buccaneers. The Packers kicked off, and predictably Tom Brady melted the clock to punch Tampa’s ticket to the Super Bowl. After the game, much was made about the decision and Rodgers’ apparent frustration with the move even though he never went as far as to say he disagreed with the call.

“I didn't have a decision on that one,” Rodgers said after the game. “That wasn't my decision, but understand the thinking, above two minutes, with all of our timeouts but, yeah, it wasn’t my decision.

“I thought we maybe were going to have four chances.”

To his credit, Rodgers took the gibe in stride and laughed it off when reading the Final Jeopardy response.

“That is a great question and should be correct,” Rodgers said. “But unfortunately for this game, it is incorrect.”

