Aaron Rodgers reveals long hair 'has been a year in the making' for Halloween costume

We now have the answers to the questions Packers fans have been wondering since they saw Aaron Rodgers return to Green Bay for the 2021 season.

No, this has nothing to do with his contract or whether he'll play for the Packers in 2022 and beyond.

It's about his hair. What's with those long locks? And does he plan on cutting it any time soon?

OK, a lot of fans might be more concerned about his play in this Super Bowl-or-bust season.

But his hair certainly gets its fair share of attention. In years past, the three-time NFL MVP has sported long hair or maybe a handlebar mustache during training camp. But he usually is clean shaven for the regular season.

Not this year.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in training camp at Ray Nitschke Field, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Green Bay.

Rodgers revealed during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday that it all relates to his Halloween costume this year.

"This has been a year in the making for my costume," Rodgers said when asked about his look.

Rodgers said he's going as "somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair."

So there you have it, Packers fans. The long hair is here to stay — at least for another six weeks.

Rodgers is known to celebrate Halloween over the years.

In 2019, he and then-girlfriend Danica Patrick went as characters from the 2004 movie "Napoleon Dynamite." Rodgers dressed as Uncle Rico.

Two years earlier, Rodgers went as Steve Zissou, a character played by Bill Murray in "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."

So what will this year's costume be that has everyone wondering?

