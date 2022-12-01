Aaron Rodgers returns to practice

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for Thursday’s session.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Rodgers was on the field participating during individual drills in the portion of practice open to media.

Rodgers is officially listed with both right thumb and rib injuries on Green Bay’s practice report. But head coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers have both expressed optimism that the quarterback will play in the Week 13 matchup against the Bears.

Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) were also back at practice after missing Wednesday.

The Packers’ full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.

