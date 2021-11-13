Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers facility, set to be activated off COVID-19 list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Rodgers is back in the building.

According to multiple reports, the Packers’ quarterback has returned to Green Bay’s facility on Saturday, as expected. Because Rodgers has remained asymptomatic at the end of his 10-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, he is now set to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list to start Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for the virus back on Nov. 3. Because he is unvaccinated, he was immediately declared out for Green Bay’s Week nine matchup with Kansas City.

After he earned his third MVP award in 2020, Rodgers is a candidate for the same award in 2021. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season.

Sunday’s matchup between Green Bay and Seattle will also feature the return of quarterback Russell Wilson, who was activated off injured reserve on Friday. He’s been out since undergoing finger surgery on Oct. 8, missing just three games.

Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers facility, set to be activated off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Status of QBs dominates discussion as Seahawks visit Packers

    The status of each team’s starting quarterback is the center of attention as the Seattle Seahawks attempt to beat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field for the first time in over two decades. Seattle’s Russell Wilson is practicing again after missing three games with an injured finger on his throwing hand that required surgery. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing, but has expressed optimism he will play Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test prevented him from joining the Packers (7-2) for their 13-7 loss at Kansas City.

  • Washington places Montez Sweat on IR, signs Bunmi Rotimi to 53-man roster

    Washington’s Montez Sweat has been a likely candidate for injured reserve since the aftermath of the Football Team’s loss to the Broncos in Week Eight, during which Sweat suffered a non-displaced jaw fracture. But because Washington had a bye in Week Nine, he’s stayed on the active roster. Now the Football Team has made a [more]

  • Rodgers' vaccine comments may test his clout with sponsors

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be playing football again less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and misleading everyone about being an unvaccinated player. Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most visible players.

  • Packers anticipate Aaron Rodgers being cleared to play, starting Sunday

    With Aaron Rodgers still on the COVID-19 reserve list, Jordan Love has taken all the first-team reps at practice this week. But everyone, including Love, expects Rodgers to return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Rodgers still has a hurdle to clear. He is eligible to return Saturday, having served the [more]

  • Jon Gruden’s lawsuit raises several different claims against the NFL, Goodell

    In the 21-page lawsuit filed by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, Gruden does what plaintiffs in civil cases often do. He has advanced every potential legal theory that the facts and circumstances may support. As expected, Gruden leads with a claim for intentional interference with contractual relations. Gruden [more]

  • Kevin Magnussen pulled from Petit Le Mans with illness

    Chip Ganassi Racing suffered a setback even before the start of the Petit Le Mans when star driver Kevin Magnussen was pulled from the lineup because of illness. Magnussen qualified the Cadillac and was scheduled to start the 10-hour endurance race Saturday at Road Atlanta. Instead, he was replaced by Earl Bamber in the lineup.

  • Seattle at Green Bay Prediction, Game Preview

    Seattle at Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 10 of the NFL season, Sunday, November 14

  • How Rich Are Lebron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

    NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill up the box score with eye-popping numbers. Related: How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes?...

  • Brewers hire Ozzie Timmons, Connor Dawson as hitting coaches

    The Milwaukee Brewers will go with multiple hitting coaches next season after hiring Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson to replace the fired Andy Haines. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Thursday that the NL Central champions had selected Timmons and Dawson as part of their “hitting coach team at the major league level.”

  • Pete Carroll on OBJ pursuit: John Schneider “took it all the way through”

    Odell Beckham Jr. had a hard time making up his mind. Before settling on the Rams, OBJ had leaned toward several different teams. From the Seahawks to the Saints to the Chiefs to, supposedly, a final selection between the Packers and the Rams, Beckham seriously considered several different options. (Indeed, at one point on Wednesday, [more]

  • How many schools tried to poach Bill Snyder from K-State? Answer revealed in new book

    Bill Snyder’s upcoming memoir is filled with fascinating stories about the legendary K-State football coach.

  • Can the Detroit Lions pick up their first win of the season in Pittsburgh?

    Detroit Free Press sports writers pick the winner of Sundays matchup between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Smith: Title paths for Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin viable despite Phoenix result

    The Joe Gibbs Racing duo didn't claim a championship but their chosen paths towards the title race are blazed, ready to be duplicated.

  • Chase Briscoe Earns NASCAR Triple Crown With Rookie of the Year Award

    Stewart-Haas Racing's Cup Rookie of the Year previously won top rookie award in Truck and Xfinity Series.

  • Crowl, Wisconsin smash Green Bay after honoring Ryan

    Steven Crowl scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Wisconsin dismantled Green Bay 72-34 on a night in which the program honored former coach Bo Ryan. Ryan, who retired six years ago, was honored earlier in the day with a spot on the Kohl Center Legends Walk. Johnny Davis and Brad Davison each scored 15 points for the Badgers, who have won their first two games by an average of 30.5 points.

  • How the Dolphins upended the Ravens with Cover-0 (and other things)

    The Dolphins upset the Ravens on Thursday night with a definitive defensive performance. Did they give a "blueprint" to stop Lamar Jackson?

  • Kyle Shanahan responds to report 49ers rookie Trey Lance has regressed

    Has Trey Lance regressed since training camp?

  • 5 Bears who have surpassed expectations at midway point

    The Bears are 3-6 at the bye week, and there are a handful of players who have surpassed expectations at the midway point of the season.

  • Jen Psaki, Gene Simmons take issue with Aaron Rodgers

    Today, Aaron Rodgers will rejoin the Packers after a tumultuous week and a half, during which COVID was arguably the least of his concerns. His disastrous diatribe from eight days ago permanently has changed the way in which many will view him, and he’ll inevitably face a roomful of reporters who may have questions far [more]

  • Which free agents will want to sign with the Mets? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Jerry Blevins and Doug Williams discuss the MLB free agents who would still be interested in signing with the Mets despite all the uncertainty currently surrounding the organization. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens.