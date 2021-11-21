Aaron Rodgers returns with Packers down 23-10

Aaron Rodgers is back in at quarterback for the Packers and he’s dealing with a bigger deficit than when he took his last snap of the first half.

Rodgers went to the locker rook after throwing a touchdown to Josiah Deguara with 30 seconds left in the half. The Packers got the ball back after forcing a quick punt, but Jordan Love checked into the game to take a knee while Rodgers remained in the locker room.

Rodgers missed two days of practice with a toe injury this week.

The Vikings got the ball to open the second half and went 75 yards in 14 plays to take a 23-10 lead on a Justin Jefferson touchdown catch. It was the second touchdown pass of the day for Kirk Cousins and it leaves Rodgers with plenty of work to do if the Packers are going to get a win on Sunday.

UPDATE 3:05 p.m. ET: All seems well with Rodgers. He ran 18 yards to set up a touchdown pass to Davante Adams that cut the Vikings lead to 23-17 in the third quarter.

