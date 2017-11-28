Will Aaron Rodgers return to practice Saturday?

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes eligible to return to practice Friday. Green Bay doesn’t practice on Fridays, but Rodgers could practice Saturday.

“We’ll see,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I mean, he’s still going through. . . . There’s a protocol; there’s targets we’re trying to hit each and every week. I think they’re working [on it], and it’s segmented. The A-number one priority is to get him healthy. Practice is not something we’re really focused on right now.

“I’m more focused on game-planning for the Buccaneers. There’s a plan laid out for Aaron, just like the other guys on IR. He’s knocking it out of the park; he’s going at it 120 miles an hour. We’ll see what the end of the week brings.”

Rodgers threw during a pregame workout Sunday at Heinz Field, chunking passes as long as 50 yards.

He underwent surgery on his broken right clavicle on Oct. 19, and the Packers placed him on injured reserve the following day. He does not become eligible to return to game action until Dec. 17 at Carolina.

“Everything that they’re doing is calculated between the training room, the strength and conditioning room and Aaron,” McCarthy said. “As you would imagine, he’s going at it 120 miles an hour, and so far so good.”

The Packers used one of their short-term IR spots on right tackle Jason Spriggs, who started Sunday. They would have to inform the league when/if Rodgers practices to designate him to return.