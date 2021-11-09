Aaron Rodgers' return to field: Packers QB says 'small possibility' he won't play vs. Seattle

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that there is a "small possibility" that he won't play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think there’s a possibility (of not playing), but a small possibility,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers made a return appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday and said that he is feeling better but there is some doubt that he'll play Sunday.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and missed the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He would not be available to play until Saturday, Nov. 13, the day before the Week 10 game against Seattle.

Rodgers, as an unvaccinated player, has to follow strict protocols in order to return to the field.

For players who are unvaccinated and test positive, they are required to isolate for at least 10 days, whether they show signs of having symptoms or not.

If Rodgers were vaccinated, he would be allowed to return as long as he produces two negative tests 24 hours in between tests, while also being asymptomatic and being cleared by the team's doctor.

He does not need to test negative to return but must be asymptomatic.

The three-time MVP said in August that he was "immunized." What he did not say at the time is that he received homeopathic treatments.

As an unvaccinated player, he was subject to guidelines such as staying 6 feet from others inside team facilities and wearing a mask at all times inside. The protocols also placed restrictions of going to a bar or night club without wearing a mask with 10 people in attendance.

The NFL is investigating whether Rodgers and the Packers violated COVID-19 protocols, which were negotiated by the NFL and NFLPA.

