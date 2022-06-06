Aaron Rodgers reports to Green Bay Packers’ mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who did not attend the team’s OTAs, is in town for the Packers’ mandatory minicamp which takes place this week. Tom Pelissero first reported the news on Monday morning:

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, and last year he completed 68.9% of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions. A season ago, Rodgers completed 70.7% of his throws for 4,299 yards and a career-high 48 touchdowns.

After speculation about his future, Rodgers signed a three-year contract extension with the organization in March. Shortly thereafter, the team traded away his favorite target in the passing game, wide receiver Davante Adams.

Athletically, Rodgers was last seen draining a putt to deliver a victory for himself and Tom Brady in “The Match” over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.