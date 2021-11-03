Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, won't play vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers reportedly unvaccinated after testing positive for Covid-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardian sport
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Rick Scuteri/AP</span>
Photograph: Rick Scuteri/AP

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Green Bay Packers’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to multiple reports. His exact vaccination status remains unclear.

The meeting with the Chiefs would have seen arguably the two most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, face each other. Instead, the Packers will be led by Jordan Love, the man Green Bay controversially drafted in 2020 as the 37-year-old Rodgers’ long-term successor.

Rodgers’ exact vaccination status is unknown but in August he told reporters he was “immunized”. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that does not necessarily mean Rodgers is vaccinated against Covid-19. Rapoport added that Rodgers has been following protocols for unvaccinated players around the Packers facility.

“You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements,” Rodgers said when asked about his vaccination status in August. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted Covid. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

The NFL has different rules for when players can return after testing positive for Covid-19, depending on their vaccination status. If Rodgers is, as reported, unvaccinated then he would need to stay away from the team for a minimum of 10 days, meaning the earliest he could return would be on 13 November, one day before Green Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Asymptomatic vaccinated players can return as soon as they provide two negative tests 24 hours apart. Vaccinated players displaying symptoms must provide two negative tests 24 hours apart and become asymptomatic.

The Packers have had several issues with Covid in the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Green Bay practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tweeted that he had Covid-19. The Packers were without star Davante Adams for last week’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals after he tested positive for Covid and his fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard also missed the game after he was deemed a close contact of Adams. The team’s defensive coordinator, Joe Barry, has also been absent due to Covid protocols.

Despite those problems, Green Bay are on a seven-game win streak and have the best record in the NFC (7-1) along with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers had been enjoying another vintage year and has thrown 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants Trade Deadline: NFL Insider on why NYG didn't make any moves | Ralph Vacchiano

    In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the New York Giants lack of moves at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, saying that there was interest in Darius Slayton and Evan Engram but New York didn't feel the need to move them. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

  • Joe Douglas on Jets' trade deadline, Zach Wilson, Mike White's rise | Jets News Conference

    New York Jets GM Joe Douglas discussed the Jets' trade deadline moves and what he was trying to accomplish as well as how he's seen Zach Wilson's progress this season before injury. When asked about if there's a world that QB Mike White could surpass Wilson as the Jets starter, Douglas says the team's focus in on prepping for Thursday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

  • NFL Insiders break down Jets, Giants Trade Deadline moves (RECAP) | The Tailgate | SNY

    Join Michelle Margaux, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers and SNY Jets Analyst Leger Douzable in a special live edition of The Tailgate presented by Verizon as they look at the New York Jets' small move and New York Giants lack of moves at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline. The crew also looked ahead to the Jets Thursday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and reviews the Giants' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.

  • CDC Recommends Pfizer Covid Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer ‘s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, clearing the way for the drug to be administered. It is the first Covid vaccine to be available for kids under 12 in the U.S. The final approval, an endorsement from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the CDC’s vaccine committee’s 14 members voted unanimously in support of the recommendation.

  • Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Packers' game vs. Chiefs

    The highly anticipated first matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes will not take place, as Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Should You Invest in the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT)?

    Sector ETF report for FBT

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Stocks Rise After CDC Recommends Covid Vaccines For Children

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed Pfizer's Covid vaccine for young children, leading Pfizer stock to rise Wednesday.

  • Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Reports That He's Unvaccinated

    The Green Bay Packers star quarterback will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Analysis: Wide array of opponents prepare to fight Biden vaccine mandate

    The country's first national COVID-19 vaccine mandate, expected to be unveiled by the Biden administration this week, is likely to unleash a frenzied legal battle that will hinge on a rarely used law and questions over federal power and authority over healthcare. States, companies, trade groups, civil liberty advocates and religious organizations are expected to rush to court with demands to stop the mandate in its tracks. Two dozen Republican state attorneys general have already vowed to use "every legal option" to fight the mandate and 40 Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were preparing their own challenge.

  • Bulls vs. 76ers: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Wednesday

    Here's what you need to know as the Chicago Bulls take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

  • Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith

    The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker. Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old Smith has been released. Smith joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020, but he never came close to making that kind of impact with Green Bay.

  • Beijing residents dismiss calls to stockpile food

    China's Ministry of Commerce published a seasonal notice on Monday (November 1) encouraging authorities to do a good job in ensuring food supplies and stable prices ahead of winter, following a recent spike in the prices of vegetables and a growing outbreak of COVID-19. However there were no signs of shortages at two markets that Reuters visited in Beijing on Wednesday. Residents said they were not worried about possible shortages.Government advice to residents to purchase supplies ahead of the winter is issued every year, said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst at A.G. Holdings Agricultural Consulting."It is necessary because there is often heavy snowfall in the winter ... and it seems there will be some uncertainty about the weather conditions this year. So I think this is quite a normal matter," he said. State media has sought to reassure the public that there are plentiful supplies. China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday (November 2) that there had been some "over-interpretation" of the ministry's advice.

  • Packers releasing LB Jaylon Smith after only 27 snaps in 2 games

    The Jaylon Smith experiment in Green Bay lasted only two games and 27 snaps.

  • ESPN updates bowl projections: Georgia going all the way

    ESPN updates its bowl projections...

  • Pistons’ Cade Cunningham off to historically tough start in NBA

    Cunningham on Tuesday logged his second appearance with the Pistons but once again struggled to find his shot in a loss to the Bucks.

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will take part of his 2021 salary in Bitcoin

    “Bitcoin to the moon.”

  • Packers cut Jaylon Smith a few weeks after surprise release from Cowboys

    Jaylon Smith registered just one tackle in two games with the Packers.

  • NFL 2021 trade deadline winners and losers: Double-edged sword for Von Miller, Rams

    Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?

  • CeeDee Lamb says Harrison Smith choked him after a tackle

    Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]

  • Opinion: Odell Beckham Jr. drama with Baker Mayfield sparks full-blown crisis for Browns

    Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.