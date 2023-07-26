Aaron Rodgers reportedly takes pay cut for Jets with new 2-year, $75M contract

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly taking a pay cut for the New York Jets.

The former MVP signed a new two-year, $75 million fully guaranteed contract, replacing a previous deal he signed with the Green Bay Packers in which he had nearly $110 million guaranteed remaining, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This new deal will reportedly see Rodgers receive a $35 million roster bonus this weekend with a $1.8 million base salary for the 2023 season and a $38.2 million base salary for 2024. He will also receive a no-trade clause and a no franchise tag clause, allowing him to hit free agency unimpeded after 2024 if he's still playing.

The Jets will also reportedly be spreading out the $75 million guaranteed over five years.

This is the resolution to a situation that needed fixing. Before his trade to the Jets, Rodgers moved a $58.3 million option bonus from 2023 to 2024, leaving himself a $1.2 million cap hit for this season ... and a $107.6 million cap hit for next season, per OverTheCap. The two sides were reported to be working on a new deal for months, leading to Rodgers taking less money while preventing a brutal cap situation in 2024.

Aaron Rodgers knew he would probably have to do something like this for the Jets. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rodgers originally signed his four-year, $200 million contract with the Packers in March 2022.

The new deal arrived during Rodgers' second week of Jets training camp, which will be documented on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Expectations are high in New York after the Jets, who were a solid team nearly everywhere except the quarterback position last season, added a four-time MVP at quarterback. Their preseason slate is scheduled to start Aug. 3 against the Cleveland Browns, and they will open their season with a high-stakes divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills at home on Sept. 11.