Aaron Rodgers reportedly petitioned the NFL to have an alternative treatment count as being vaccinated against COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during pregame against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers asked the NFL if an alternative treatment could count as him being vaccinated against COVID-19 over the summer, sources told ESPN.

His request was denied, the sources said.

It is unclear exactly what he meant by alternative treatment.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and will miss the team's upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's unclear if Rodgers is vaccinated, as he had dodged a question in August asking if he had gotten the jab by saying he was "immunized."

