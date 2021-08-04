Aaron Rodgers: Relationship with Brian Gutekunst a work in progress

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ issues with the organization came to light this offseason, there was a particular focus on his feelings about General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

One report indicated that Rodgers wanted Gutekunst fired and another said he referred to Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause” in text messages. Krause was the G.M. of the Chicago Bulls when they won six NBA titles, although that didn’t stop him from being mocked by Michael Jordan and others throughout his tenure for the way he managed the team.

Rodgers didn’t confirm either report at a press conference last week, but he did make it clear that he doesn’t think his voice was being heard on personnel matters. Gutekunst did listen to Rodgers when it came to trading for wide receiver Randall Cobb last week, which may have been a step in the right direction in what Rodgers termed an ongoing process of building a better relationship on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a work in progress for sure,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I think relationships aren’t formed in a matter of a couple days. There’s time where respect grows, and the communication follows.”

Reporting to camp and reworking his contract with the team left Rodgers committed to the Packers through next season. Whether he remains with the team will have a lot to do with his performance on the field and it will likely have something to do with how well that process plays out over the next few months.

