Aaron Rodgers refuses to rule out playing again for the Jets this season

Aaron Rodgers suffered what is expected to be a season-ending Achilles injury in his debut for the New York Jets in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills. Despite the usual timetable for players who have sustained a similar injury, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and refused to rule out the possibility of playing again this season.

“There’s nothing normal about how I’m attacking this rehab,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”, via ESPN. “The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days.

Rodgers would later mention that he hopes the Jets are alive in playoff contention to even make a return possible this season. Ever since the Jets defeated the Bills in overtime in Week 1, they’ve lost three straight games with Zach Wilson under center.

Along with his torn Achilles, Rodgers revealed that he also sustained an injury to his deltoid. While a torn Achilles typically has a six-to-nine-month timetable, Rodgers could be pushing for a four-month timetable.

If Rodgers were to return this season, it would certainly have to come in the playoffs. Even though the odds are against him and it may not be the wisest thing to rush his recovery, the 39-year-old quarterback is doing everything he can to play another game for the Jets before the 2024 season kicks off.

