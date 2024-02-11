Aaron Rodgers recruiting Davante Adams, Raiders have no plans to trade receiver

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already up to his old recruiting tricks as the Jets prepare for a crucial offseason. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is trying to recruit Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to the Jets.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: The #Raiders want to be aggressive, but trading up for a QB will be a real challenge; Aaron Rodgers has been recruiting Davante Adams, but the #Raiders don’t plan on trading great players; The #Bucs plans for Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. pic.twitter.com/5pH8f1kFNw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

New York did try to pursue Adams before last season’s trade deadline but nothing ever really came to fruition. The Jets could, and likely will, attempt again to trade for the star receiver but Rapoport notes the Raiders have no plans to trade their top players as they believe they can win.

Adams spent eight seasons in Green Bay. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was First-Team All-Pro three times. Adams has surpassed 1,000 yards in four straight and five of the last six seasons. Those same numbers apply to Adams catching 100 passes in a season.

Adams has three years left on the five-year, $140 million contract he signed in 2021 after he was traded to the Raiders by the Packers. He is due salaries of $16.89 million (2024), $35.64 million (2025) and $36.64 million (2026) over the next three seasons.

One key to keep in mind with a potential trade is that the Raiders kept Antonio Pierce as their head coach, someone that Adams developed a strong relationship with. Their new general manager is former Chargers GM Tom Telesco. Needless to say, it takes two to tango and the Raiders may be leaving the Jets on the dance floor. It’s only February, so time will tell, but Jets fans may not be holding their breath on this one.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire