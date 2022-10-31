Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers' fourth straight loss of 2022 season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts to the Packers' fourth straight loss of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Stef turns some heads tonight in the #Bills win:
Jalen Hurts keeps making progress, A.J. Brown had a monster day, and the Eagles moved to 7-0 Sunday with a 35-13 win over the Steelers. By Reuben Frank
CLEVELAND (AP) Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a career-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the final period as Cleveland outscored New York 37-15. Love made five 3-pointers and Mitchell scored 12 points - both also had four-point plays - in rallying the Cavaliers from a nine-point deficit.
All the highlights from the #Bills' win over the #Packers are right here:
The Packers lost 27-17 to the Bills on SNF. What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay's secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win Sunday night over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers. Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
DETROIT (AP) Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass - a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins' rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. ''That was the first time we've ever hit that route on that concept and you rarely ever see it,'' Miami coach Mike McDaniel said.
Najee Harris drops some harsh reality about this Steelers team.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 27-17 win over the #Packers:
The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts didn't just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers up in the passing game -- they did it over and over with the same basic concept.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
The Lakers finally got into the victory column on Sunday with a win over the Nuggets, as they put together a solid overall performance.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.