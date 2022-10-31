Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers' fourth straight loss of 2022 season

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass - a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins' rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. ''That was the first time we've ever hit that route on that concept and you rarely ever see it,'' Miami coach Mike McDaniel said.