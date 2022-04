Panther-lair

Kenny Pickett had a vision of what it would all look like when he announced he was returning to Pitt for a fifth season back in December of 2020. On Friday morning at the Steelers team headquarters as he was introduced as the team’s first round pick and it finally culminated that crazy, hectic journey to get to this point. “This is where I wanted to be when I made that decision to come back,” Pickett told the Pittsburgh media on Friday.