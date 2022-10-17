Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers' 3-3 start to 2022 season

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the Superdome on Sunday morning wearing Ja'Marr Chase's No. 1 LSU jersey from a college national championship triumph over Clemson three football seasons ago. The gesture also foreshadowed what Burrow, who won the Heisman at LSU, and Chase, a Biletnikoff Award winner, were about to do in their return to New Orleans as pros against the Saints.