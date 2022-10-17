Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers' 3-3 start to 2022 season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers' 3-3 start to the 2022 NFL season.
Check out all the highlights from a big day for Kenneth Walker III
2024 QB Ryan Puglisi commits to the G!
The Washington QB now heads to Los Angeles for treatment and next steps.
Week 6 is headlined by an AFC divisional round rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
As the Arizona Cardinals showed Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the return of DeAndre Hopkins isn't going to save this offense.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the Superdome on Sunday morning wearing Ja'Marr Chase's No. 1 LSU jersey from a college national championship triumph over Clemson three football seasons ago. The gesture also foreshadowed what Burrow, who won the Heisman at LSU, and Chase, a Biletnikoff Award winner, were about to do in their return to New Orleans as pros against the Saints.
Randall Cobb thought he broke his ankle. X-rays were negative, suggesting the Packers WR has avoided a season-ending injury.
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
With injuries popping up on defense and wideout Robbie Anderson creating theatrics on the sideline, the first game of the Wilks era was one to forget.
Tagovailoa still has his fair share of skeptics, but there's no denying Miami's offense has skidded well below its potential since he's been out.
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.
Another week, another injury for a Miami Dolphins quarterback.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks in the middle of Sunday's game after exchanging words with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.