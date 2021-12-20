Aaron Rodgers: Ravens’ double coverage showed “greatest respect” for Davante Adams

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had only 44 receiving yards on Sunday against the Ravens, but Aaron Rodgers said Sunday’s game may have shown more than ever what a great player Adams is.

Rodgers said the Ravens focused their coverage on Adams to a greater extent than he’s previously seen from any opponent, a sign that the Ravens believed stopping Adams is the key to stopping the Packers’ offense.

“It was one of the most interesting defensive schemes that I’ve seen in a long time,” Rodgers said. “They were trying to stop Davante. Some of the pre-snap alignments are stuff I just haven’t seen. I told him in the tunnel after the game, ‘That’s the greatest respect level that someone can give you, to literally line up two guys on you for the majority of the game.'”

Despite the Ravens doing everything they could to take away his No. 1 receiver, Rodgers still completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Packers’ offense is tough to stop, no matter how hard the defense tries to shut down Adams.

