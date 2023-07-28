Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 51 on NFL Top 100 list

The countdown continues on the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2023 and the second Jet has been revealed on the list.

Checking in at No. 51 on the list is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He followed wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who came in at No. 74.

Rodgers is now the only player in the league to have made the Top 100 list in every season of its existence. The annual list began in 2011. Rodgers has been in the top ten nine times, including No. 1 in 2012, and no lower than No. 16 in any given year before this year.

Rodgers clearly had a down year in 2022, but coming to an offense as potentially loaded as the Jets with Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, could spark Rodgers back up the ranks in next year’s version.

Still, No. 51 in the NFL as voted on by the players, considering how many hundreds of players are in the league, at his age, is an incredible accomplishment and just the latest reason Jets fans are extremely hopeful heading into the 2023 season.

Video above for Aaron Rodgers Top 100 https://t.co/5JLqm4u2yv pic.twitter.com/MqRLSuecHT — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) July 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire