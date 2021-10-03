Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb connect for first TD since 2018

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb are making touchdowns again at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback hit his favorite slot receiver for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first half on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking the first scoring connection for Rodgers and Cobb since Dec. 9, 2018.

The score put the Packers up 14-7 over the Steelers.

The Packers brought back Cobb at Rodgers’ insistence this summer. The move is paying off in a big way on Sunday. Cobb has three catches for 43 yards in the first two quarters, and all three catches have converted third downs.

On the touchdown, Cobb beat Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds across the middle and darted into the end zone on 3rd-and-10 from the 23-yard line.

The last touchdown catch from Rodgers to Cobb was a 24-yard connection against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field in Week 14 of 2018.

As noted by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the touchdown was the 40th between Rodgers and Cobb, who became just the fourth receiver to catch at least 40 touchdown passes from Rodgers in Green Bay.

Cobb, who caught six touchdown passes with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans over the last two seasons, now has 48 total touchdowns in his career.

