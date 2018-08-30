Aaron Rodgers quips back at Chicago Tribune troll tweets: 'It's pretty comical'

Aaron Rodgers had some playful commentary regarding the Chicago Tribune's tweets trolling the Packers quarterback.

The rivalry between the Bears and Green Bay Packers extends to the media. Reporters and columnists don't go around bashing cheeseheads, but they do find ways to get their shots in when they can.

The Chicago Tribune made a habit out of poking fun at Aaron Rodgers on Twitter. After their latest jab, the Packers quarterback fired back.

Green Bay signed the face of their franchise to a record-breaking contract extension on Wednesday, and the Tribune reported on the news as they would with any NFL story.

Whoever runs their social media accounts went back to their trolling ways, referring to Rodgers only as "Wisconsin man" in their tweet.

Wisconsin man gets a pay raise https://t.co/aTVKCcWQza pic.twitter.com/EotULSpWNt — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 30, 2018

In the past, the Tribune and other papers have referred him as "Danica Patrick's boyfriend" instead of using his actual name.

Apparently, Rodgers has been paying attention. He was asked about the Tribune tweets on Thursday and got his own burn in.

"They've done multiple headlines not mentioning by name and I find it all pretty comical," Rodgers said, via The Athletic. "It is what it is. We've beat them a bunch in mine and Favre's eras over the past 20 years-or-so of Packer football."

The retort was ultimately more of a shot at the Bears than the Tribune itself. With their sweep of Chicago last year, Green Bay took the lead in the all-time head-to-head matchup with 95 wins to the Bears' 93. Favre and Rodgers are 39-17 against the Bears in their careers.

Matt Nagy and company will have their first chance to balance out the rivalry Week 1 in a trip to Lambeau Field