Aaron Rodgers: Quarterback out for whole NFL season with torn Achilles

Star quarterback Rodgers suffered a suspected Achilles injury on his New York Jets debut against Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers will miss the rest of the NFL season, with tests confirming the quarterback has a torn Achilles tendon.

The four-time Most Valuable Player suffered the injury just four snaps into his New York Jets debut.

Rodgers, widely considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time, had spent his 18-year professional career with Green Bay Packers until he asked for a trade in the off-season.

But with his 40th birthday in December, whether he returns may be in question.

Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft who was benched last season, is New York's back-up quarterback and replaced Rodgers against Buffalo Bills.

The Jets went on to win 22-16 in overtime, with Wilson throwing one touchdown and one interception, but their victory was heavily overshadowed by the injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that the Jets believed Rodgers had a ruptured Achilles, which was later confirmed by an MRI scan .

"Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward," the Jets said in a statement, adding: "Get well soon, Aaron Rodgers."

There had been high hopes for the Jets - who have not won their four-team division since 2002 - this season following Rodgers arrival.

His injury came on what was already an emotional occasion at MetLife Stadium, where the Jets were playing the Bills on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers in 2011 and his 475 regular-season passing touchdowns are the fifth-most of all time.