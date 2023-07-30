Aaron Rodgers puts Sean Payton on blast for Nathaniel Hackett comments

Aaron Rodgers delivered a thoughtful and measured rip of Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton for his comments on Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers spoke of his appreciation for Hackett, who is back with the four-time MVP as part of Gang Green’s coaching staff.

Payton trashed Hackett for what he perceived was a bad job and overall situation in Denver last year.

Hackett coached the Broncos for less than a year before being fired and finding his way to the Jets and a reunion with Rodgers,

Here is Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Sean Payton and his comment about Nathaniel Hackett this week. Rodgers calls Payton “insecure” and says he should keep his coach’s name out his mouth. 👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7ISPvJBl5s — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 30, 2023

