Aaron Rodgers previews Packers' Christmas Day game vs. Dolphins
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says a report about hand signals is "complete horse (expletive)" during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
The Chiefs and Seattle made a huge deal four years ago, with the Chiefs getting defensive end Frank Clark. So who won the trade?
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
Dallas Goedert explains why he and Gardner Minshew had such a good connection the last time Jalen Hurts sat out with an injury.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Harris' son, Dok, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father died overnight. Harris had been busy in the run-up to the celebration, doing media interviews on Monday to talk about a moment to which he is forever linked. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation,” team President Art Rooney II said in a statement.
The New York Giants announced on Tuesday night that they have waived linebacker Tae Crowder, who started the first eight games of the season. This move opens a spot for the team to potentially add Landon Collins to the active roster.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
Here is the statement from Steelers team president Art Rooney II.