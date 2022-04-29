Aaron Rodgers praised new Lions WR Jameson Williams after Detroit drafted him

The Detroit Lions aggressively traded up in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to target one of the top receivers, Alabama’s Jameson Williams. That didn’t sit too well with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team once again ignored adding a first-round wide receiver. Rodgers seemed to approve of the move by his division-rival Lions, too.

In his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show after the first round, a relaxed Rodgers had this to say about Williams,

“The one receiver I thought who, to me, looked the most NFL ready was the kid from Alabama who is dealing with an ACL, who’s not going to be ready at the beginning of the season.”

Rodgers continued, making an indirect comparison of Williams to young Vikings standout Justin Jefferson.

“It didn’t seem like, from what I heard, maybe a Justin Jefferson in this draft. Think about Justin Jefferson, he went 22nd I believe,” Rodgers said. After McAfee noted the Vikings’ ecstasy in taking Jefferson at 22 back in 2020, Rodgers offered this,

“It’s tough. That’s the draft. You never know.”