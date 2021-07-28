Aaron Rodgers practicing with Packers on first day of training camp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The league’s MVP is on the practice field with the Green Bay Packers for the first day of training camp.
Aaron Rodgers, who reported to training camp on Tuesday after an offseason of conflict with the Packers, is at Ray Nitschke Field and practicing with the team on Wednesday morning.
General manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur both said they were expecting Rodgers to participate during Wednesday’s practice.
LaFleur said he is confident Rodgers is “all-in” with the Packers for the 2021 season.
“I have no doubts,” LaFleur said before the practice. Gutekunst added he is a “true competitor” and “true professional,” echoing LaFleur’s confidence that Rodgers will be all-in.
Here’s a look at Rodgers at Wednesday’s practice:
Aaron Rodgers on the field for the first practice of #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/M8LpdVBB77
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 28, 2021
Rodgers is officially back at practice. #packers pic.twitter.com/cVAB0ZgRSz
— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 28, 2021
Rodgers emerges. Huge cheer. pic.twitter.com/XTv1SoW1P8
— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) July 28, 2021
Related
What to know from Brian Gutekunst's press conference to open training camp
Here's where you can get the awesome shirt Aaron Rodgers wore to Packers training camp
Aaron Rodgers reports to Green Bay Packers training camp
Packers look like big winners in new agreement with Aaron Rodgers
List
Packers training camp: 12 key players to watch