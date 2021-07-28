Aaron Rodgers practicing with Packers on first day of training camp

The league’s MVP is on the practice field with the Green Bay Packers for the first day of training camp.

Aaron Rodgers, who reported to training camp on Tuesday after an offseason of conflict with the Packers, is at Ray Nitschke Field and practicing with the team on Wednesday morning.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur both said they were expecting Rodgers to participate during Wednesday’s practice.

LaFleur said he is confident Rodgers is “all-in” with the Packers for the 2021 season.

“I have no doubts,” LaFleur said before the practice. Gutekunst added he is a “true competitor” and “true professional,” echoing LaFleur’s confidence that Rodgers will be all-in.

Here’s a look at Rodgers at Wednesday’s practice:

Aaron Rodgers on the field for the first practice of #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/M8LpdVBB77 — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 28, 2021

Related

Story continues

List