Aaron Rodgers practicing on Friday

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played without practicing the last time that the Packers took the field, but he will have a little on-field preparation under his belt for Sunday night’s game against the Bears.

Rodgers is on the practice field for the first time since the Friday before Green Bay’s Week 11 loss to the Vikings. He was listed as limited in that practice and it seems likely that he’ll have the same participation level this time around.

Rodgers was first listed with a toe injury the previous week when he returned from the COVID-19 reserve list, but has not missed any game action as a result of the injury. He said earlier this week that the toe was feeling better after the team’s bye week and his return to practice indicates all continues to feel well.

With Jordan Love on the COVID-19 reserve list, Kurt Benkert took the first-team reps for the Packers the last two days. He is set to back Rodgers up as well.

