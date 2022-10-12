Aaron Rodgers out of practice Wednesday, Packers not concerned about Sunday

During his weekly appearance on The Pac McAfee Show Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his right thumb is “a little banged up” as a result of the hit he took on the final play of regulation against the Giants in last Sunday’s loss.

Rodgers will get a chance to rest the thumb on Wednesday. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers will not practice because of the thumb.

LaFleur also said that the quarterback’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Jets is not in question at the moment.

“I don’t think we have much concern as far as game day,” LaFleur said, via Kyle Malzahn of WFRV.

Jordan Love would be the next man up at quarterback for the Packers, but there doesn’t appear to be much chance that they’ll be calling his number to kick off Week Six.

