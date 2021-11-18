Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained out of practice on Thursday.

Rodgers has been listed on the Packers’ injury report with a toe injury since being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list last Saturday and he said earlier this week that it is “a little painful.” After sitting out on Wednesday, Rodgers said it was a day “to do some rehab” and reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said he spent a lot of time talking to head coach Matt LaFleur as the rest of the team worked out.

Rodgers also said that he’s “definitely playing” regardless of whether he practices or not this week.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), and wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) were also out of practice for the second straight day.

Aaron Rodgers out of practice again on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk