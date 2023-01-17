Aaron Rodgers ponders Packers future: 'I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Rodgers ponders Packers future: 'I can win MVP again in the right situation' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers is confident he can still play football at a high level.

Whether or not the 38-year-old continues playing at that level in Green Bay next season remains in question, though.

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, the Packers quarterback discussed the possibility of returning for a 19th season in 2023, and if that return would happen with the team that drafted him way back in 2005.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

Rodgers and the Packers struggled in 2022 after earning the NFC's No. 1 seed in each of the two years prior. Fresh off consecutive MVP awards, Rodgers' play also regressed statistically.

A big factor in Rodgers' decision to return next season will be his ability to win a second Super Bowl.

"There's no point in coming back to play football unless you think you can win it all," Rodgers said.

"There's no point in coming back to play football unless you think you can win it all" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2tOSXcZ2MF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

Rodgers signed a three-year contract extension last offseason, but it appears anything is on the table right now -- whether that be returning to the Packers, playing for another team or calling it quits.