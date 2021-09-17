Aaron Rodgers pleased with ‘good start’ from Packers rookie C Josh Myers

The rookie in the middle of the Green Bay Packers offensive line got off to “good start” in Week 1, according to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While the Packers were awful on offense, second-round pick Josh Myers handled his business well at center.

“He graded out pretty good I believe,” Rodgers said Thursday. “The snaps were good. Some of the things I talked to him about, or was praying about, was not any fastballs on the snaps, he did a really nice job with that. He handled all the different cadences that we used really well. I thought in pass protection he was really solid. So it was a good start for him.”

Myers played all 57 snaps at center. According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie allowed just one pressure over 41 pass-blocking snaps.

Overall, Myers earned the fifth-highest grade among all NFL centers in Week 1.

Myers’ start was actually stunningly similar to Corey Linsley’s debut in 2014. Facing the Seahawks, Linsley gave up one pressure on 40 pass-blocking snaps but graded out at 75.5 overall. Myers had a 71.9 grade against the Saints.

Rodgers reiterated again Thursday that he thought the offensive line played well in Week 1, especially in pass protection.

The key for any rookie is building consistency. Myers will face a mix of veteran Michael Brockers and rookie Alim McNeil on the interior when the Detroit Lions arrive at Lambeau Field for the home opener in Week 2.

