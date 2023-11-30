Aaron Rodgers on playing before Dec. 24: Anything's possible if Jets are in it

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back on the practice field less than three months after tearing his Achilles and the prospect of his return to the lineup remained the prime topic of conversation during a session with reporters at the Jets facility on Thursday.

Rodgers has a three-week window to practice with the team and he won't be eligible to be activated once that window closes. The Jets' Week 16 game against the commanders would be the first one after that 21-day stretch is over and Rodgers was asked if he thinks he could make it back before that point.

"Anything is possible," Rodgers said, via multiple reporters.

Rodgers went on to say that he plans to push it hard over the next week to see where he is physically. He also noted that he won't be 100 percent if he does come back and that it wouldn't make sense to return while at that level of health if the Jets are no longer competing for a playoff spot.

The Jets are currently 4-7, so a win on Sunday against the Falcons would be vital to the hopes of keeping the lights on long enough for Rodgers to feel comfortable returning.