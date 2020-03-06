Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out against the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement last month and revisited his opposition to the deal on Friday.

During an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee, Rodgers conceded that there are some good things in the deal but that “my problem rests in “non-negotiables.” A 16-game season was one of those things in Rodgers’ view and he said “a lot of us are wondering how the hell this actually got into the conversation.”

Rodgers suggested 16 weeks of football plus two bye weeks to get to 18 weeks of football made more sense, but that’s not a view shared by networks broadcasting games because of the diluted schedule and the extra games produce extra revenue. The revenue split, which will give the players 48.5 percent in a 17-game season, is another area where Rodgers feels the deal falls short for players.

“I think we should have stood firmer on revenue and player safety, instead of trying to get some of these concessions,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Those concessions include changes to the drug policy and offseason schedules, but Rodgers believes those mean nothing to ownership. He also believes that not enough people on the players side are “critically looking at this or thinking about it” with the vote about whether or not to adopt the deal in progress.

That seems like an important part of a process that could result in a 10-year labor deal and we’ll find out fairly soon whether that deal will be put in place.

Aaron Rodgers: Players should have stood firmer on revenue, safety originally appeared on Pro Football Talk