Will Aaron Rodgers play Sunday? What we know about the Green Bay Packers QB

The Aaron Rodgers saga continued this week when the Green Bay Packers quarterback returned to "The Pat McAfee Show" for another appearance Tuesday after his volatile interview last Friday.

Rodgers used the segment to "take responsibility" for his comments and also defend his stance on being unvaccinated.

"I made some comments that people might've felt were misleading," Rodgers said. "To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments."

Later in the interview, Rodgers said, "I stand by what I said and the reasons why I made the decision."

Since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3, Rodgers missed the Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with second-year quarterback Jordan Love starting in his place.

Now, few questions remain, including whether or not Rodgers will be able to return to play in time for Green Bay's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The announcement of Rodgers' possible return to play will be made Saturday.

Aaron Rodgers might miss a second game if he's not cleared to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

Here's what we know as of Friday:

Did the league fine Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers for COVID-19 protocol violations?

The NFL fined Rodgers $14,650 and the Packers $300,000. The league also fined wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 after a video review revealed that Lazard and Rodgers did not consistently wear masks inside the team facility. Both also attended a Halloween party without wearing masks which is a violation of COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

Does Aaron Rodgers' quarantine period end in time for Seattle?

Story continues

In accordance with the league's health and safety protocols, Rodgers' 10-day quarantine will end on Saturday. Rodgers could rejoin the team before the Packers' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday if Rodgers has no symptoms. If symptomatic, Rodgers will need to produce two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart. On "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers acknowledged the possibility of not playing in Saturday's game.

“I think there’s a possibility (of not playing), but a small possibility,” Rodgers said.

Is it possible for Aaron Rodgers to be allergic to the vaccine?

In his first interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Rodgers also shared that he chose not to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to reports of individuals reporting adverse reactions.

In short, it is possible to have an allergic reaction. Though some hypothesized that an ingredient in the vaccine could cause severe adverse reactions, a recent study indicated that was not the case. Blanka Kaplan, co-author of the study and specialist in adult and pediatric allergy and immunology from Northwell Health, told USA TODAY that "if someone is really concerned about an allergic reaction to the vaccine, they should visit a doctor," and there is "a good chance [Rodgers] can get the vaccine and be OK."

Has Aaron Rodgers lost endorsements since his controversial comments?

Prevea Health announced Saturday that they would end their partnership with the quarterback, after his misleading and inaccurate statements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

State Farm, however, stands by Rodgers and their sponsorship with him stating, “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view."

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca, Lorenzo Reyes, Mike Jones, Asha C. Gilbert.

