Aaron Rodgers to play Saturday vs. Giants

We are officially less than one week away from seeing Aaron Rodgers in his first game action as a member of the New York Jets. Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Rodgers will play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Zach Wilson started the first three games of the preseason and has shown noticeable improvement over that time. And with Tim Boyle struggling, there’s a chance Wilson may be the only backup to Rodgers.

Head coach Robert Saleh said he would talk to Rodgers about the possibility of him playing in the last preseason game. That will now happen as the Jets head into their final tuneup before what is becoming an important season for the franchise.

