Aaron Rodgers plans to “enjoy this year for all it has to offer”

Only six weeks ago, even Aaron Rodgers wasn’t sure whether he would play in a 14th consecutive season-opening game for the Packers. Now, the star quarterback is unsure whether this will be his last season-opening game for the Packers.

Rodgers is focused only on the present, but concedes “it definitely does” feel different heading into this season.

“There is a lot of unknowns, so the right perspective is needed, I think, from all of us,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “But I think we don’t feel pressure. I’m speaking personally, and I can’t speak for everybody. But the feel that I get with the energy in the locker room is not pressure. It’s focus. I think it’s the right perspective and the right type of focus. We know we have a talented team, we know what the expectations are.”

Rodgers’ uncertain future and the Packers’ salary-cap situation for 2022 could close this team’s window after this season. Thus, this could be the “Last Dance.” The only certainty for Rodgers and this group of Packers is they have this season to try to do something special.

“We’re going to enjoy this year for all that it has to offer, and each other,” Rodgers said, “and I think that’s the right perspective to have when you get in this situation.”

