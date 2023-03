Yahoo Sports Videos

Aaron Rodgers announced he ‘intends’ to play quarterback for the New York Jets next season. The decision is reminiscent of Rodgers’ Packers predecessor Brett Favre, both in leaving Green Bay for the Big Apple and how it could impact backup QB Jordan Love. Controversial comments made by Rodgers earlier this year add another surprising layer to his choice, given his apparent conflict with the Jets owner’s family business. Plus, March Madness is officially underway with the First Four. There’s still time to get your brackets in for both the men and women’s tournaments with Yahoo Fantasy’s Tourney Pick’Em!