Aaron Rodgers ‘pinching himself a lot of days’ since joining Jets

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the New York Jets. It sounded and felt surreal since the day it actually happened. Everyone feels like they’re dreaming. Including the quarterback of the New York Jets.

Rodgers joined his buddy Pat McAfee on his show Tuesday and talked about his experience so far with the Jets.

“It’s been a dream,” Rodgers said. “I’ve just been pinching myself a lot days. I can’t believe it’s real sometimes.”

It’s still hard to believe it’s real for the rest of us, let alone the man experiencing it all. After 18 seasons in Green Bay, tied for the second-longest tenure as the quarterback with one team behind only Tom Brady’s 20 seasons with the Patriots, Rodgers will play season 19 of his career in the shadows of New York City.

Rodgers even equated the situation to the first day of school, meeting new people, learning new names and just taking everything in.

Check out Rodgers’ full appearance Tuesday with McAfee here, including talk of his trips to the Rangers and Knicks games over the weekend.

